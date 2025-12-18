Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali: 11 yrs on, Banur accident victim’s family gets 17.4 L compensation

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 04:52 am IST

As Bala’s father and brother approached the tribunal seeking ₹40 lakh compensation, citing her qualifications, the bus owner and the insurance company denied negligence during the proceedings

Over 11 years after a 25-year-old woman died after a Punjab Roadways bus crashed into her family’s car near Banur, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mohali, has awarded 17.45 lakh compensation, with 6% annual interest, to her family, after taking into account her educational qualifications and promising future. The amount is to be paid by the insurance company.

The tribunal held the bus driver, bus owner and Oriental Insurance Company Limited jointly liable for the compensation and directed the insurance company to pay first. (HT Photo for representation)
The tribunal held the bus driver, bus owner and Oriental Insurance Company Limited jointly liable for the compensation and directed the insurance company to pay first. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim, Kiran Bala, a postgraduate and B.Ed graduate, was travelling in a car from Ladwa to Balachaur with her father, mother and two other occupants on March 16, 2014, when the bus rammed into their vehicle. Her father, Devraj, claimed that the bus, bearing registration number PB-11-AT-9020, was being driven at high speed and on the wrong side, which had led to the fatal crash near Army Colony, Banur. Three others, including Bala’s mother, had also lost their lives in the accident.

As Bala’s father and brother approached the tribunal seeking 40 lakh compensation, citing her qualifications, the bus owner and the insurance company denied negligence during the proceedings. However, after examining police records and witness statements, the tribunal held the bus driver guilty of negligent driving. Presiding officer Parminder Pal Singh assessed the compensation, keeping in mind Bala’s age and qualifications, and fixed the total amount at 17.45 lakh, which includes compensation for loss of earning capacity, loss of love and affection, and funeral expenses.

The tribunal held the bus driver, bus owner and Oriental Insurance Company Limited jointly liable for the compensation and directed the insurance company to pay first.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 11 yrs on, Banur accident victim’s family gets 17.4 L compensation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Mohali has awarded ₹17.45 lakh compensation, plus 6% interest, to the family of Kiran Bala, who died in a 2014 bus crash. The tribunal found the bus driver guilty of negligent driving. Bala’s family sought ₹40 lakh, citing her educational achievements, as three others also perished in the accident.