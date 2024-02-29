Mohali: 14th National Stone Sculpting Symposium concludes at Mind Tree School

The 14th National Stone Sculpting Symposium concluded at Mind Tree School. The workshop lasted for 20 days. It brought together celebrated sculptors from across the country for exploration of the art of sculpting. An exhibition was also organised for the parents on the last day of 14th National Stone Sculpting Symposium held at Mind Tree School, Mohali. (HT Photo)

Under the guidance of renowned sculptors and experts, students learned the intricacies of sculpting, traditional and modern methods to bring artistic vision to life.There were a varieties of activities, including practical sculpture sessions, interactive demonstrations and insightful discussions on sculpture principles and practices.

The workshop concluded with an exhibition organised for the parents.

Speaking on the occasion, school director Sanjay Kumar said art was not only a means of self-expression but also a powerful tool for personal development, social bonding and cultural enrichment. We look forward to continuing with similar initiatives for which we will continue to organise workshops and programmes, he added.