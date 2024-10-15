Mohali: 2 masked men rob jewellery shop at gunpoint in Zirakpur

Two masked men robbed a jewellery shop in Lohgarh, Zirakpur, at gunpoint in broad daylight on Monday. They also fired two gunshots inside the shop. However, no one was hurt in the firing. A police official at the scene of the crime at Lohgarh in Zirakpur on Monday. (HT Photo)

The owner of Divya Jewellers, Sam, said the two robbers entered his shop around 2 pm and locked the door of the shop from inside.

“The robbers took me to a storeroom inside the shop and assaulted me. They fired two gunshots from their pistol while pointing at my feet. Later, they fled on their Hero Splendor Plus bike along with the gold jewellery. They stayed inside the shop for 10 minutes,” the shop owner said.

After the victim raised alarm, nearby shopkeepers and passersby gathered at the spot and informed the police control room.

An eyewitness said that after the shopkeeper rushed out of the shop screaming for help, he ran after the accused, but they pointed the pistol at him after which he stopped chasing them.

Manpreet Singh, SP, Rural, who reached the spot along with DSP Jaspinder Singh Gill said that the police have got the CCTV footage from the spot and the accused would be arrested soon. A case has been registered against unidentified men.