Mohali: 2 snatchers sustain injuries while trying to flee police custody

Dera Bassi police arrested two snatchers on Monday, three days after they snatched a mobile phone and purse from a woman. The accused in police custody on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The accused, identified as Nikhil alias Nav and Gaurav Kumar alias Ravi, both residents of Dera Bassi, sustained injuries while attempting to escape from police custody. The accused jumped from a police vehicle but were quickly apprehended. The duo was taken to the local civil hospital for treatment before being presented in court on Tuesday, where they were remanded to two days of police custody.

Following the complaint of victim Seema, the police have booked both the accused under Sections 304(2) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Dera Bassi police station.

Panchkula police nab 2 snatchers linked to six cases this month

Panchkula Police have arrested two snatchers involved in multiple chain and purse snatching incidents across the city. The accused have been identified as Kavi Bisht alias Ravi (34) from Nainital, Uttarakhand, and Jitendra alias Honey (31) from Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

According to police Kavi, residing in Golu Majra, Dera Bassi, and Jitendra, residing in Baltana, Zirakpur, were responsible for at least six snatchings this month, including three in a single day before their arrest.

Using a Pulsar bike and a scooter, the accused targeted victims in Sectors 9, 4, 16, 11, and 15. Both accused were drug addicts and resorted to snatching to fund their addiction, police said.

Kavi had a criminal record and was released from jail in December 2024 after serving a sentence. Jitendra also faced multiple cases, and police suspect his involvement in further crimes.

A local court granted police a two-day remand for further investigation.