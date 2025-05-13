Mohali: 20-gm heroin seized, 1 held

A drug peddler possessing 20-gram heroin has been arrested, the police said on Monday. The suspect has been identified as Sukhjeet Singh, a resident of Sandhwa Kotkapura village in Faridkot district. He was residing as a paying guest in Sector 91, Mohali. The suspect has been identified as Sukhjeet Singh, a resident of Sandhwa Kotkapura village in Faridkot district. (HT Photo)

DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said Sukhjeet was caught at a checkpoint by a police team, led by inspector Jashanpreet Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Aero City police station. The DSP further mentioned that the accused was presented in court that sent him to one-day police remand. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he procured the drugs from an acquaintance in Ferozepur and sold them to his customers in Mohali, the police said. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the IT City police station.