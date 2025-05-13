Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: 20-gm heroin seized, 1 held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 13, 2025 10:30 AM IST

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he procured the drugs from an acquaintance in Ferozepur and sold them to his customers in Mohali, the police said

A drug peddler possessing 20-gram heroin has been arrested, the police said on Monday. The suspect has been identified as Sukhjeet Singh, a resident of Sandhwa Kotkapura village in Faridkot district. He was residing as a paying guest in Sector 91, Mohali.

The suspect has been identified as Sukhjeet Singh, a resident of Sandhwa Kotkapura village in Faridkot district. (HT Photo)
The suspect has been identified as Sukhjeet Singh, a resident of Sandhwa Kotkapura village in Faridkot district. (HT Photo)

DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said Sukhjeet was caught at a checkpoint by a police team, led by inspector Jashanpreet Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Aero City police station. The DSP further mentioned that the accused was presented in court that sent him to one-day police remand. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he procured the drugs from an acquaintance in Ferozepur and sold them to his customers in Mohali, the police said. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the IT City police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 20-gm heroin seized, 1 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On