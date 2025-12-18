Mohali: 28-yr-old married woman dies by suicide, three booked for abetment

A 28-year-old married woman died by suicide in her house in Behlolpur, said police on Wednesday. Following the incident, the police booked three people under abetment to suicide. The Balongi SHO said the initial investigation did not indicate any other offence. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the incident occurred when the woman’s husband had gone to work and only her mother-in-law was present at home. When the woman did not come out of her room for a long time, the mother-in-law checked and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. She raised an alarm, following which neighbours informed the police.

A police team reached the spot, took the body into custody and shifted it to the civil hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The woman’s father, in his statement to the police, alleged that his daughter had been facing continuous harassment since her marriage in 2024. He claimed that her husband and in-laws used to beat her and harass her over dowry demands, which caused her severe mental distress.

Based on the statement, the police registered a case under relevant sections for abetment to suicide and booked three family members including the husband and in-laws. The Balongi SHO said the initial investigation did not indicate any other offence. Police have launched further investigation and raids are underway to arrest the accused.