Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: 3 men caught with restricted injections get 10-year jail

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 08, 2025 09:52 AM IST

The judge, after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence, found Shaukat Ali, of Manakpur, Jagmohan Mona and Vinod, of Ambala, guilty under the NDPS Act

The court of additional district and sessions judge Baljinder Singh Sra on Friday awarded 10-year imprisonment to three men, caught with restricted injections in 2018.

These injections were brought from Ambala and supplied to young people in Mohali, said police. (Getty image)
These injections were brought from Ambala and supplied to young people in Mohali, said police. (Getty image)

The judge, after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence, found Shaukat Ali, of Manakpur, Jagmohan Mona and Vinod, of Ambala, guilty under the NDPS Act.

Shaukat was arrested based on a tip-off. Sohana police had received information that Shaukat came to sell illegal injections in the nearby area of Saneta. Based on this information, the police stopped Shaukat and, upon searching him, recovered 19 vials of restricted injections from his possession.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Shaukat used to buy illegal injections from Jagmohan Mona and Vinod. Following this, the police arrested the remaining two and recovered 52 injections from them. These injections were brought from Ambala and supplied to young people in Mohali. A case was registered at Sohana police station in May 2018.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On