Mohali: 3 men caught with restricted injections get 10-year jail

The court of additional district and sessions judge Baljinder Singh Sra on Friday awarded 10-year imprisonment to three men, caught with restricted injections in 2018. These injections were brought from Ambala and supplied to young people in Mohali, said police. (Getty image)

The judge, after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence, found Shaukat Ali, of Manakpur, Jagmohan Mona and Vinod, of Ambala, guilty under the NDPS Act.

Shaukat was arrested based on a tip-off. Sohana police had received information that Shaukat came to sell illegal injections in the nearby area of Saneta. Based on this information, the police stopped Shaukat and, upon searching him, recovered 19 vials of restricted injections from his possession.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Shaukat used to buy illegal injections from Jagmohan Mona and Vinod. Following this, the police arrested the remaining two and recovered 52 injections from them. These injections were brought from Ambala and supplied to young people in Mohali. A case was registered at Sohana police station in May 2018.