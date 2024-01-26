Mohali: 3 SPs transferred

Three Mohali superintendents of police (SPs) were transferred on Thursday by the state government. Three Mohali superintendents of police (SPs) were transferred on Thursday by the state government. (Representational image)

The SP, investigation, Amandeep Singh Brar has been transferred to Ludhiana as ADCP, investigation. He has been replaced by Jyoti Yadav who was earlier SP, headquarters, Mohali. Yadav is the wife of the state education minister Harjot Singh Bains.

She has been replaced by Tushar Gupta who was earlier posted in Ludhiana as ADCP.

After being promoted as SP on January 11, Darpan Kaur Ahluwalia has been transferred from Dera Bassi to Amritsar as ADCP-1.

SP City Akashdeep Singh Aulakh has been assigned charge of SP, STF, Ropar Range. He has been replaced by Harbir Singh Atwal who had the charge of SP, investigation, Patial.