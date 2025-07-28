Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali: 30-yr-old woman found dead at in-laws’ house in Zirakpur; probe launched

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 09:04 am IST

According to her family, ever since her marriage in February 9, 2025, she was being continuously harassed by her husband, Vishal Nafra, and in-laws for additional dowry, particularly a car, despite them already giving substantial dowry at the time of marriage

Police have launched a probe after a 30-year-old married woman was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Zirakpur under suspicious circumstances on Sunday.

Further action will be taken based on the autopsy findings and evidence, said police. (HT photo for representation)
Further action will be taken based on the autopsy findings and evidence, said police. (HT photo for representation)

The deceased, identified as Sushma, hailed from Kol village in Kaithal district. According to her family, ever since her marriage in February 9, 2025, she was being continuously harassed by her husband, Vishal Nafra, and in-laws for additional dowry, particularly a car, despite them already giving substantial dowry at the time of marriage.

On Sunday, around noon, they were informed that Sushma had ended her life. However, upon reaching her in-laws’ house, they found injury marks on the back of her head, leading them to suspect murder.

“The body has been sent to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death. We are in the process of recording the statements of the deceased’s father. Further action will be taken based on the autopsy findings and evidence,” said inspector Satinder Singh, SHO, Zirakpur police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 30-yr-old woman found dead at in-laws’ house in Zirakpur; probe launched
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On