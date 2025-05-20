Menu Explore
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Mohali: 4 held for assaulting ASI

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 20, 2025 09:44 AM IST

The Dera Bassi police have arrested four individuals for assaulting assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Om Parkash and tearing his uniform in Barana village, located in Dera Bassi Tehsil.

A case under Sections 132, 221, 190 and 191(3) of the BNS was registered. (HT photo for representation)

The accused have been identified as Karamjot Singh, Amarpreet Singh and Amarjeet Singh along with his son Joban Preet Singh.

Investigating officer Bhupinder Singh said on Saturday, the police received a complaint from the sarpanch of Barana village stating that a group of outsiders were creating a ruckus in the village. Upon reaching the spot, the police team was confronted by the accused, who assaulted ASI Om Parkash and tore his uniform.

A case under Sections 132, 221, 190 and 191(3) of the BNS was registered. The accused were remanded to judicial custody at Patiala Jail.

