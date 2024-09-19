Mohali: 6 held for stealing batteries from factories

Mohali police have arrested six members of a gang for allegedly stealing batteries worth ₹10 lakh and iron plates worth ₹2.5 lakhs from two factories in Kurali and Kharar. Mohali CIA inspector Harminder Singh said the gang knew about the area and did recce before striking. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Mahipal, 32, Rahul, 26, Batab, 38, and Sunil, 35, all residents of Panchkula, besides Hajuri, 50, and his son Vishal, 26, of Kurali.

During a press conference on Wednesday, SP Jyoti Yadav said the gang is involved in theft incidents at Kurali and Kharar factories.

The gang had struck twice at a battery manufacturing factory in Kurali in August and the first week of September.

“The accused had broken into the Kurali factory after damaging its back wall and had stolen batteries worth ₹10 lakh. The same gang had struck at a pipe factory in Kharar this month and had stolen pellets of pipes of different sizes worth ₹2.5 lakh. Using technical intelligence, a CIA team traced six members of the gang. We have recovered most of the stolen items. A few batteries have been sold by the accused,” said SP Yadav.

Mohali CIA inspector Harminder Singh said the gang knew about the area and did recce before striking.

“We will now arrest their accomplices to whom they have sold the stolen items. Vishal, a history-sheeter, was earlier booked by the Ropar and Mohali police in theft cases,” Singh said.