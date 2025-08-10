Mohali: Action against heavy vehicles on Airport Rd during prohibited hrs

Mohali: After a week-long awareness drive, traffic police are set to enforce the ban on multi-axle vehicles plying on Airport Road during peak hours, from the coming week. Despite the restriction orders issued last month, heavy vehicles have still been spotted on Airport Road during peak hours, particularly those from other states. (HT File)

As part of this, those plying heavy vehicles on the Airport Road from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm will be booked under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and other applicable laws.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic) Karnail Singh said boards and signage have been installed far from the city to alert drivers, especially those coming from outside Punjab, of the rule.

“We had recommended this so that truck drivers can avoid entering the prohibited stretch during restricted hours. Those found violating the rule will face strict action, and the action will start in the coming week,” he said.

Superintendent of police (SP, traffic) Navneet Mahal stressed that the leniency so far was deliberate. “We first wanted to create awareness before taking action. Regular meetings are being conducted to ensure smoother traffic, and the outcome will be visible soon,” he said.

The 200-ft wide Airport Road, which runs for 18 km from Gopal Sweets near Sunny Enclave, Kharar, to Chhat light points in Zirakpur, is the primary link from Zirakpur to New Chandigarh via Mohali, Aerocity and IT City. It also serves as a major transit point for vehicles from Punjab and Haryana heading towards Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. Due to its strategic location, the road witnesses heavy truck movement from Delhi, Haryana, Ambala, Baddi and Nalagarh, making it one of the busiest stretches in the region.

Despite the restriction orders issued last month, heavy vehicles have still been spotted on Airport Road during peak hours, particularly those from other states.