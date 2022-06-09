Mohali administration suspends immigration consultancy firm’s licence

The Mohali administration on Wednesday suspended the licence of an immigration consultancy firm for hiding client information.

The firm, Abroad Careers, that has an office at Honey Commercial Complex, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, has a licence till July 10, 2023.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Amaninder Kaur Brar said a letter was sent to the firm’s official address to provide information about the clients as well as the fee charged from them. But there was no response, following which a notice was issued under the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2012, directing them to appear before the court with clarification. But again no one appeared before the court.

Later, the Mohali tehsildar submitted a report that the firm’s office was closed for a long time, following which the administration suspended its licence for 90 days.

A notice has been issued to the firm to clarify within 15 days why the licence should not be revoked.