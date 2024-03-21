Mohali admn keeping vigil on illegal flow of liquor ahead of Lok Sabha polls

To curb the illegal flow of liquor in Lok Sabha elections, deputy commissioner-cum-district electoral officer Aashika Jain on Wednesday held a meeting with owners of marriage palaces, distilleries and bottling plants at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76. The Mohali DC directed the excise officials to check the daily sale and stock of liquor vends, and to report immediately any case of increase in sales over 30%. (HT)

“No liquor can be served without a legitimate permit from the excise department during marriages and other social gatherings being held at resorts,” she said.

The DC warned the owners of stern action in case of any laxity. She also directed the officials concerned to ensure strict implementation of the enforcement mechanisms on the movement of liquor from two distilleries, one brewery and 13 bottling plants in Mohali, besides monitoring the sale of 299 liquor vends across the district.

“Any case of allurement like supply of liquor, drugs or bribery will be dealt with as per law. Excise department officials will curb the illegal movement of liquor in the district by keeping regular vigil and laying nakas along with the district police,” DC added.

The DC also instructed the marriage palace owners not to allow any political gathering before the prior approval of the ARO concerned.

Ashok Chalhotra, assistant commissioner, excise, Mohali, apprised the DC of enforcement measures by four teams in the district in addition to joint checking with the police.