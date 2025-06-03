Mohali: ANTF seizes 510 gm heroin, three arrested

The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) arrested three individuals and recovered 510 gm heroin and ₹4.83 lakh in drug money from their possession at a check post set up at the backside of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, on Saturday. Initial investigation revealed that the accused were on their way to sell the consignment when they were caught. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Rohit and Bordh Singh, residents of Ferozepur, and Safal Singh of Balongi. All three were currently residing at Chirag Homes in Sunny Enclave. The trio was intercepted while travelling on a motorcycle, based on a tip-off received by the ANTF.

Inspector Ram Darshan, in-charge of the ANTF station, said, “We were already on alert when we received information about their movement. We stopped them during the blockade and recovered heroin and cash from their possession. We also aim to dismantle the supply chain upon receiving further information.”

Initial investigation revealed that the accused were on their way to sell the consignment when they were caught. During interrogation, the trio revealed that the heroin was bought from a Ferozepur-based supplier identified as Smile Singh, alias Ghulla. Rohit and Bordh Singh already have several FIRs registered against them under the NDPS Act.

Following interrogation, the accused were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the supplier and others involved in the drug network.