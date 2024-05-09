Mohali banker booked for stealing 3 crore from customers’ accounts

Police have booked an assistant manager of a private bank in Sialba village here for siphoning off around ₹3 crore from the bank accounts of multiple customers. The accused, Jasvir Singh of Mullanpur, was booked following a complaint by the bank’s district manager Gurpreet Singh, deployed in Phase 2, Mohali. (iStock)

The theft came to fore after the accused was transferred to the Gharuan branch and was replaced by branch manager Tejpal Singh.

On verification, Tejpal noticed that the available cash did not match the amount listed in documents. This led him to discover that the previous assistant manager made fake vouchers and debited money from the accounts of customers.

Acting on the complaint, police have booked the accused under Sections 381, 409, 465, 467, 468, 471, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Majri police station.