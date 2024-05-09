 Mohali banker booked for stealing ₹3 crore from customers’ accounts - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali banker booked for stealing 3 crore from customers’ accounts

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 09, 2024 08:54 AM IST

The theft came to fore after the accused was transferred to the Gharuan branch and was replaced by branch manager Tejpal Singh, who noticed that the available cash did not match the amount listed in documents

Police have booked an assistant manager of a private bank in Sialba village here for siphoning off around 3 crore from the bank accounts of multiple customers.

The accused, Jasvir Singh of Mullanpur, was booked following a complaint by the bank’s district manager Gurpreet Singh, deployed in Phase 2, Mohali. (iStock)
The accused, Jasvir Singh of Mullanpur, was booked following a complaint by the bank’s district manager Gurpreet Singh, deployed in Phase 2, Mohali. (iStock)

The accused, Jasvir Singh of Mullanpur, was booked following a complaint by the bank’s district manager Gurpreet Singh, deployed in Phase 2, Mohali.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The theft came to fore after the accused was transferred to the Gharuan branch and was replaced by branch manager Tejpal Singh.

On verification, Tejpal noticed that the available cash did not match the amount listed in documents. This led him to discover that the previous assistant manager made fake vouchers and debited money from the accounts of customers.

Acting on the complaint, police have booked the accused under Sections 381, 409, 465, 467, 468, 471, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Majri police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali banker booked for stealing 3 crore from customers’ accounts

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On