Mohali: Bizarre complaints turn election panel’s cVigil app into digital circus

From selfies to funny clips and visa applications to pictures of utensils, the cVigil mobile app, set up by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to flag poll code violations, has turned out to be a virtual melting pot for all sorts of oddities. A picture of a glass posted as digital evidence with a complaint submitted on the cVigil app. (HTphoto)

Out of the 63 complaints received since the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) on March 16, the election team had to drop 23 complaints that were found to be completely irrelevant to polls.

While the app was designed to empower residents to report MCC violations, some folks decided to test its limits by posting selfies or showcasing their Photoshop prowess with funny clips featuring Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Others got creative with their complaints, posting pictures of utensils or alleging illegal constructions, turning the app into a digital canvas of chaos.

Some complaints were also dropped because these were jotted down on a piece of paper in ant-sized font, leaving the election team squinting at their screens.

A schoolteacher even turned to the app to seek a no-objection certificate to travel to Australia. Not related to poll code violations, this complaint was also dropped.

Additional deputy commissioner-cum-additional district election officer Viraj S Tidke said a 24x7 complaint monitoring cell had been set up by the district administration, where complaints received through various means (cVigil or tollfree helpline 1950) were being addressed within 100 minutes for time-bound resolution.

“Whenever a complaint is received on the cVigil app, the flying squad teams are assigned within five minutes and they reach the spot within 15 minutes. After investigating the complaint within 30 minutes, a report is sent to the assistant returning officer (ARO) of the constituency for further action. The ARO has to act on the complaint within the next 50 minutes and this is how the complaint is settled within 100 minutes,” the ADC said, adding that the average time taken to resolve these complaints was 43.26 minutes.

Until last week, the maximum valid complaints were regarding defacement and political hoardings, which were mostly removed post rallies. Citizens can file the complaints anonymously with picture or video evidence. The cVigil mobile app can be downloaded from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.