Mohali: Burglars break into house, find woman alone, rape her; arrested

Two people have been arrested for allegedly raping a Baltana woman after breaking into her house, said police on Wednesday. According to Mohali police, several cases of theft have been registered against the accused at Sector 11, Chandigarh, and Nayagaon police stations. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the duo, identified as Sanjay Kumar alias Rohit Bisht and Goldy, alias Totla, both residents of Nayagaon, Mohali, had entered the house with an intention of theft but finding the woman alone, they sexually assaulted her.

“The woman in her complaint said the accused entered her rented accommodation in Baltana on April 5. Looking for valuables, they first ransacked the house and then raped her. Before fleeing, they also took her gold chain and some cash,” said SP Rural Manpreet Singh.

Assistant sub-inspector Ajay Kumar, in-charge of Baltana police post, said, “A case has been registered against the two accused under IPC sections 376(D) (rape by one or more persons), 506 (criminal intimidation), 457 (trespassing), 380, 379 (both theft), 34 (common intention) and 201(disappearance of evidence, or giving false information).”

“The two accused were arrested within 24 hours and later produced in a court that sent them to judicial custody,” said the SP, adding that one Yamaha R15 motorcycle, and two sharp edged weapons have been recovered from their possession

Their interrogation further resulted in a recovery of a Honda car, some silver ornaments, four mobile phones and key of Honda Activa, said the SP.

According to the police, several cases of theft have been registered against the accused at Sector 11, Chandigarh, and Nayagaon police stations.