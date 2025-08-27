Mohali: Carpenter arrested for death threats to Punjabi singer Aulakh

The crime investigating agency (CIA) of Mohali on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly issued death threats to Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh. The accused, identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Ravinder Singh, a carpenter from Khuda Jassu village, Chandigarh, was nabbed by police at IGI Airport, Delhi, while he was attempting to flee to Italy. Officials said further interrogation could reveal more details about the motive and possible links with other individuals abroad. (HT File)

Police officials said Harjinder had been residing in Italy for several years and had returned to India recently. He was reportedly staying at his Punjab residence in Khuda Jassu village for the past 45 days.

SP Saurav Jindal (City) said that last week Aulakh had received threatening messages on WhatsApp from a foreign number. Written in Punjabi, the message warned him: “Tayar hoja puttar, tera time aagya” (Get ready son, your time has come). The sender, who appeared as “Preet” on Truecaller, also made direct references to killing the singer.

Following the complaint, Mohali police registered a case of criminal intimidation and ransom demand against an unidentified accused. Officials said further interrogation could reveal more details about the motive and possible links with other individuals abroad.