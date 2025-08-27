Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali: Carpenter arrested for death threats to Punjabi singer Aulakh

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 07:14 am IST

Police officials said Harjinder had been residing in Italy for several years and had returned to India recently; he was reportedly staying at his Punjab residence in Khuda Jassu village for the past 45 days

The crime investigating agency (CIA) of Mohali on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly issued death threats to Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh. The accused, identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Ravinder Singh, a carpenter from Khuda Jassu village, Chandigarh, was nabbed by police at IGI Airport, Delhi, while he was attempting to flee to Italy.

Officials said further interrogation could reveal more details about the motive and possible links with other individuals abroad. (HT File)
Officials said further interrogation could reveal more details about the motive and possible links with other individuals abroad. (HT File)

Police officials said Harjinder had been residing in Italy for several years and had returned to India recently. He was reportedly staying at his Punjab residence in Khuda Jassu village for the past 45 days.

SP Saurav Jindal (City) said that last week Aulakh had received threatening messages on WhatsApp from a foreign number. Written in Punjabi, the message warned him: “Tayar hoja puttar, tera time aagya” (Get ready son, your time has come). The sender, who appeared as “Preet” on Truecaller, also made direct references to killing the singer.

Following the complaint, Mohali police registered a case of criminal intimidation and ransom demand against an unidentified accused. Officials said further interrogation could reveal more details about the motive and possible links with other individuals abroad.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Carpenter arrested for death threats to Punjabi singer Aulakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On