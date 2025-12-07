Mohali CCTVs catch over 6.2 lakh traffic violations in eight months

For years, Mohali was considered a place where commuters could violate traffic rules with impunity, unlike neighbouring Chandigarh, where enforcement is strict. But that era seems to have ended. The most striking increase was seen in helmet violations, which surged from 32,427 in 2024 to a staggering 3.61 lakh in 2025. (HT File)

Since March 6, 2025, when e-challaning through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras started, Mohali Police have issued 6.21 lakh challans for traffic violations (till November 30). This is more than double the total challans issued (manually) in 2024 which stood at 2.96 lakh.

The data, officials say, doesn’t imply a sudden spike in indiscipline but reflects the impact of 504 CCTV cameras now monitoring key intersections round-the-clock. Violations that previously went unnoticed due to limited manpower are now automatically detected and challaned.

For red-light jumping, a total of 38,399 challans were issued while for 37,548 speeding violations were detected through automated systems. In 2024, when enforcement depended almost entirely on field staff, the top violations recorded were wrong-side driving (31,427) and wrong parking (30,574) showing the limitations of manual checking.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic) Karnail Singh said the surge is a direct outcome of transparent monitoring.

“CCTV surveillance has changed enforcement in Mohali. Earlier, violations went unchecked due to limited staff. Now every offence recorded by the system is acted upon,” he said.

Over 1,000 challans issued right after system going live

Within just two hours of the surveillance and traffic management system going live on March 6, 2025, the dashboard had generated 1,150 challans, signalling how much went unnoticed earlier.

The project, developed by the Punjab Police Housing Corporation, initially installed 405 CCTV cameras at 20 intersections. Of these, 351 cameras were activated in Phase I across 17 critical junctions. The network steadily expanded and now comprises 504 high-resolution cameras, including ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) units to capture plate numbers even in low light.

All cameras are monitored from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Sohana police station, where trained operators maintain 24x7 surveillance. They not only detect traffic violations but also assist in tracing suspects, tracking stolen vehicles, and supporting ground units during emergencies. Officials say the system has reduced human discretion, ensured transparency, and made enforcement uniform across Mohali.

Behaviour change visible on roads

Traffic expert Harpreet Singh, who has studied Mohali’s driving patterns for over a decade, said the CCTV project is already creating behavioural change. “I have seen people stopping behind zebra lines whenever they see a camera. The moment enforcement becomes certain, discipline follows,” he said.

Singh added that the sheer volume of challans proves the system is working as intended. “If the number has reached this much, it means enforcement has finally become real and consistent. This is a very positive development for Mohali,” he said.

Enforcement not about fines but safety

SP (traffic) Navneet Mahal said the rise in challans should not be interpreted as punitive policing, but as a preventive step to make roads safer. “We are doing our duty. Our aim is not to challan people but to ensure everyone follows traffic rules. We will not ignore red-light jumping, driving without seat belts, or riding without helmets. The objective is to save lives,” he said.

After Mohali’s success, the next phase will cover more areas in Kharar, Dera Bassi and Zirakpur, where dense traffic and high accident rates make CCTV enforcement essential, he added. Officials said technical groundwork has already begun.