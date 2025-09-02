Mohali: Cheema flags off 5 truckloads of relief material to Ajnala

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday flagged off five truckloads of relief material for flood-hit families of Ajnala sub-division from the AAP office in Sector 76, Mohali. The relief trucks carry 1,000 ration kits, 600 packets of drinking water, 400 mosquito nets, 400 mattresses, and 200 folding beds. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema flagging off relief material to flood-hit Ajnala from Mohali on Monday. (HT)

Expressing gratitude to AAP volunteers and the people of Punjab for their overwhelming contribution towards relief efforts, Cheema said that Punjab has made countless sacrifices for the nation, and now is the time for the Centre to stand with its people.