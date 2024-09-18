Mohali: Congress holds protest, slams CM Mann for ‘failing’ to maintain law and order

Alleging deteriorating law and order, Congress leaders held a protest against the Punjab government outside the Sohana police station in Sector 79 on Tuesday. The leaders were led by leader of the Opposition in the Punjab legislative assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and former state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu (Keshav Singh/HT)

The leaders were led by leader of the Opposition in the Punjab legislative assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and former state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. Bajwa slammed Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for failing to maintain law and order in the state and accused the government of supporting gangsters. He sought Punjab CM’s resignation accusing him of failing Punjab.

“As the interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was held in Kharar CIA office last year using the phone of a senior police officer, it is evident that the state government is supporting gangsters. People are being murdered on the streets and miscreants roam around fearlessly. Extortions being sought without fear of law in the state reveals the inefficiency of the state government to maintain peace in Punjab,” Bajwa alleged.

Sidhu said the law and order situation in Punjab has reached a critical point, putting the safety and security of the people in grave danger. The protest posed inconvenience to school buses and commuters as the road in front of the protest site was barricaded