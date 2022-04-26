Mohali: Constable’s fake naka spree cut short by passer-by’s video
An alert passer-by’s video of him taking a ₹200 bribe from a commuter has landed a constable, who had been extracting money from unsuspecting people through fake nakas, in police net.
The constable, Harpreet Singh, is posted with the Mohali Police Control Room (PCR), and lives at Modern Valley Society in Khanpur, Kharar.
In the latest of his fake nakas, Harpreet started checking vehicles at Khanpur Chowk in Kharar on Sunday, said Bikram Singh Brar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Kharar.
On catching a cab driver without documents, he demanded a ₹200 bribe to let him off. As the driver took out the money, a passer-by filmed the constable accepting it, prompting him to flee.
The passer-by immediately sent the video to the anti-corruption helpline, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, leading to the constable’s arrest.
Kharar station house officer (SHO) Satinder Singh, who investigated the matter, said when they went to the spot, they found Harpreet sitting in a car in uniform and arrested him. “Through investigation, it was found that he is posted with Mohali PCR and not the local police station,” he added.
The constable was booked under Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. If proven, the charge entails imprisonment up to five years with fine.
On April 19, the Vigilance Bureau had arrested a suspended principal of the Industrial Training Institute (Women), Phase 5, for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 after the complainant also approached the anti-corruption helpline. The accused, Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi, had demanded the bribe for helping the complainant land an instructor’s job at the institute.
Earlier on April 12, the bureau had arrested Devinder Kumar Sharma, a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), for accepting a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue him the no-dues certificate (NDC).
-
Chandigarh Police probing Khalistani hand in Model Jail bomb scare
Having launched an investigation into the discovery of a bomb outside Model Jail in Sector 51 on Saturday, police are probing whether it was planted by Khalistani militants. The Model Jail holds some Khalistani terrorists, including Babbar Khalsa International members Jagtar Singh Tara and Paramjit Singh Bheora, who were convicted of the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.
-
Chandigarh 24x7 water supply project: Central govt’s nod expected by April end
The ambitious pan-city 24x7 water supply project is expected to get approval of Government of India by month-end, with the expenditure finance committee set to take it up on April 29. All other requisite no-objection certificates from competent authorities, including ministries like finance, housing and environment, and other premier agencies like Niti Aayog, are in place. The committee was to meet on Monday, but the meeting was deferred to April 29.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board to auction unsold leasehold commercial units as freehold
Having secured the go-ahead from the UT administration, the Chandigarh Housing Board will now auction all its unsold leasehold commercial properties, including the larger plots in Chandigarh IT Park, as freehold. A review meeting on these issues was held here on Monday. All commercial properties built by CHB on the land parcels allotted by the administration on leasehold basis may also be sold on freehold basis after approval from the UT administrator.
-
Family of Mohali man killed by BMW awarded ₹22.69 lakh relief
The family of a 31-year-old man, who was struck and killed by a BMW car near Chandigarh International Airport in September 2018, has been awarded a compensation of ₹22.69 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. On September 18, 2018, The victim, Narinder Singh and one Balvinder Singh were standing on the footpath near the airport parking while waiting for customers. Meanwhile, a BMW car, being driven by Rajeev Garg of Panchkula, rammed into both men.
-
Vikramjit Middukhera murder accused now in Mohali police custody
The three assailants, arrested for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera by the Delhi Police on March 29, were brought from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Mohali on production warrant on Monday. They were produced before a court and sent to 10-day police remand. They were given shelter by a Punjabi singer's manager, who remains at large.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics