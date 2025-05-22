Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Mohali: Cops bust fake vehicle registration racket; 2 held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 22, 2025 09:50 AM IST

Acting on a complaint received on May 16 about fake vehicle registrations, police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code

Police have uncovered an organised gang involved in vehicle registration fraud using forged documents, leading to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of multiple incriminating items.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) City-2 HS Bal said that efforts are on to trace and arrest other members of the gang. (HT File)

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sukhraj Singh alias Sekhu, a resident of Jagatpura in Jalandhar, and Balveer Singh from Mohali. Acting on a complaint received on May 16 about fake vehicle registrations, police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 63, 331(4), and 305. Following further developments, Section 317(2) was also added to the case.

During the investigation, a tip-off led to a series of raids conducted on the nights of May 7 and 8 in Baharampur, Nawanshahr and surrounding areas. A suspicious Kia car bearing fake number plates (PB-65-AZ-6155) was intercepted, revealing counterfeit registration documents and a fake Exide battery.

Police recovered two laptops, a OnePlus mobile phone, car keys and the aforementioned vehicle during the operation. The evidence points to a larger, well-coordinated racket suspected of operating across multiple districts in Punjab.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) City-2 HS Bal said that the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are on to trace and arrest other members of the gang.

