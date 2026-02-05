Mohali court sentences Bihar man 10-year of jail in 2019 drug case

A court here convicted a 24-year-old Bihar resident for possessing a commercial quantity of opium and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) along with a fine of ₹1 lakh. The Mohali court rejected the defence plea and convicted him under Section 18(b) of the NDPS Act. (File)

The convict has been identified as Jai Prakash Sahni, 24, of Bihar.

The case dates back to April 2019. The accused was arrested during checking. A police team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narpinder Singh laid a naka at Lehli Chowk on the Ambala–Chandigarh Road on April 11, 2019 and stopped a Haryana Roadways bus coming from Ambala, following which two men carrying black backpacks hurriedly deboarded the bus from the rear exit.

Police apprehended the duo and questioned them. They were identified as Madhu Kumar Sahni and Jai Parkash Sahni. Upon checking, 3 kg of opium was recovered from Jai Parkash Sahni’s bag. Both of them were arrested and a case under NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

The court relied upon the chemical examiner’s report which confirmed the presence of morphine content in the recovered substance, classifying it as opium of commercial quantity. The court further observed that the accused failed to produce any licence or permit to justify possession.

The court held that the prosecution had proved beyond doubt that Jai Parkash Sahni was in conscious possession of 3 kg of opium without any licence or permit. The court rejected the defence plea and convicted him under Section 18(b) of the NDPS Act.

During sentencing, the convict sought leniency, citing family responsibilities. However, the court noted the gravity of the offence and the recovery of commercial quantity and sentenced him to 10 years’ RI and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh. The court ordered that the convict, who was on bail, be taken into custody to undergo the sentence.