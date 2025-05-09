Mohali court summons Dharamsot’s son in 2022 corruption case

A local court on Thursday issued notices to Harpreet Singh, son of former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, and co-accused Gurpreet Singh in a 2022 corruption case. Dharamsot, his son and others are accused of purchasing a plot valued at ₹ 60 lakh and then, in a pre-planned conspiracy, selling it the same day for just ₹ 25 lakh. (HT File)

The court has directed both to appear on the next date of hearing, scheduled for May 20.

On Thursday, Dharamsot appeared before the court of district additional and sessions judge, while Harpreet and Gurpreet remained absent.

Following this, the court issued notices, directing them to be present at the next hearing, during which arguments on the charges framed against them will be heard.

Dharamsot, his son and others are accused of purchasing a plot valued at ₹60 lakh and then, in a pre-planned conspiracy, selling it the same day for just ₹25 lakh.

In June 2022, the Vigilance Bureau had registered a case under Sections 13(1) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance police station in Mohali.

During investigation, it was revealed that Raj Kumar Nagpal, a resident of Sector 8, Panchkula, had purchased Plot Number 2023, Sector 88, Mohali, through a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gurminder Singh Gill, a resident of House Number 1677, Phase 3B2, Mohali, for ₹60 lakh via a registered stamp paper dated November 27, 2018.

Surprisingly, on the same day, using another stamp paper from the same series, Raj Kumar allegedly sold the plot to Harpreet for just ₹25 lakh— ₹35 lakh less than the original price—indicating a deliberate conspiracy.

Rajesh Kumar Chopra, a resident of Sector 82, Mohali, signed the documents as a witness.

Vigilance inquiry further revealed that of the ₹60 lakh, ₹22.5 lakh were deposited into Raj Kumar’s account by Rajesh, proprietor of Anmol Empire Pvt Ltd, ₹25 lakh by Harpreet and ₹12.1 lakh by other individuals.

The transfer of the LOI to Harpreet was allegedly facilitated by Raj Kumar Sarpanch, a property dealer from Jujhar Nagar, Mohali, who played a pivotal role in the transaction.

According to Vigilance officials, GMADA records confirm that the plot was transferred in Harpreet’s name. The accused together allegedly conspired to manipulate documentation and create the false impression that the LOI had been legally purchased and sold, thereby enabling Harpreet to acquire a ₹60 lakh plot for just ₹25 lakh.