Mohali: Crackers allowed only on Diwali night, but residents give two hoots

Even as the Mohali administration has allowed bursting of only green firecrackers for two hours on Diwali night (October 20), residents across district, including those residing in the Industrial Area Phase 8, were bursting crackers between the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to the prohibitory orders issued by district magistrate Komal Mittal on October 6, residents are allowed to burst only green crackers between 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, people working across the industrial belt alleged hearing of loud explosions post midnight on Friday.

Those working night shifts said the violations began well before the festival. “Crackers were being burst around 11.30 pm near Phase 8 on Thursday. It wasn’t even Diwali yet,” said Sandeep Kumar, an IT professional. “Every year, the timings are announced but hardly followed. There’s no check after dark.”

Factory workers and security guards in the industrial area shared similar concerns. “The noise makes it hard to sleep or work on night shifts. The police act only if there’s a complaint; otherwise, it goes unnoticed,” said Ravi Singh.

The orders by the administration allowed bursting only green crackers that do not contain harmful chemicals such as barium salts, antimony, lithium, mercury, arsenic, lead, or strontium chromate. The order also prohibits the manufacture, stocking, and sale of chain fireworks (laris) across the state.

As per orders by the administration, the residents are permitted to burst only green crackers on October 20, between 8 pm and 10 pm. Any violation of these directions will invite penal action under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, along with other applicable laws. The orders will remain in force from October 1, 2025, to January 2, 2026.

When contacted, SDM Mohali Damandeep Kaur said, “Police officials have been directed to take action in case of any violation. They are the right panel to speak on enforcement.”

However, ASI Gulshan, in charge of the Industrial Area police post, said, “We have not received any complaints. If any complaint comes, we will take action.”

The incident again highlights the gap between official orders and ground-level enforcement, with early and prolonged cracker use showing how regulations often fail to translate into compliance.