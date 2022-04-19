Mohali DC seeks reports on 92 black spots in district
Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Monday directed various departments to submit their reports regarding 92 black spots (accident-prone areas), which were identified in September 2019.
While chairing the meeting of the road safety committee at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76, the DC directed the representatives of various departments to submit their final report in the next meeting for implementation.
In September 2019, 92 black spots were identified in Mohali district on the basis of fatalities that took place at these points, as per a report prepared under the Punjab Vision Zero campaign and Mission Tandarust Punjab.
Of these, 61 are on national highways passing through the district, while 18 fall on roads within the municipal limits. With 39 such spots, the Dera Bassi sub-division, which comprises Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru, tops the list, followed by Mohali (31) and Kharar (21).
During the meeting on Monday, the DC also reviewed the action taken by a district-level committee under the Safe School Transport Scheme. The committee was directed to conduct surprise checks of school buses to ensure the safety of children.
The official also directed the departments concerned to install speed limit signboards, especially in front of schools, and bring action-taken reports in the next meeting.
Additional deputy commissioners (ADC) Komal Mittal and Pooja Sial, Kharar SDM Abhikesh Gupta, assistant commissioner (Complaints) Tarsem Chand, DSP Surinder Mohan Singh, and senior officials of various departments were also present in the meeting.
-
Ludhiana | After three months of police inaction, rape victim moves court
After three months of police inaction, a sexual assault victim has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking arrest of the “politically influential” accused. The accused, Harman Singh of Jand village, Raikot, is the nephew of a village panch. Promised to take victim to Canada The complainant – who married her husband, a security guard, two years ago – said she was raped on the pretext of marriage.
-
Furore over poor sanitation at Mohali MC House meeting
Pandemonium marked the monthly House meeting of the Mohali municipal corporation on Monday, with opposition councillors vehemently voicing concerns over the deteriorating sanitation in the city. In the Mohali MC House of 50, the Congress has 37 seats, the Azad group, led by MLA Kulwant Singh, 10, while the remaining three are independents. Independent councillor Manjit Singh Sethi said MC's sanitation department was not working efficiently to remove garbage from the roadsides and parks.
-
Centre lauds Chandigarh’s efforts in providing tele-consultations at heath centres
The Union ministry of health and family welfare has lauded the efforts of the UT health department in providing specialist consultation accessible to residents through tele-consultation at Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (s). While sharing the data on social media, the central government said Chandigarh was working tirelessly to make specialist consultation accessible to all via tele-consultation.
-
By June-end, all police stations to be under CCTV surveillance, Chandigarh informs Punjab and Haryana HC
UT administration has told Punjab and Haryana high court that all police stations would be fully covered under CCTV surveillance by the end of June. UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, in an affidavit, said Chandigarh Smart City Limited would be executing the project and has roped in Bharat Electronics Limited, Panchkula, to complete the same within 75 days.
-
Women’s T20 Senior League: Chandigarh logs six-wicket win over Karnataka
Riding high on captain Amanjot Kaur's all-round performance, Chandigarh beat Karnataka by six wickets during the ongoing Women's Senior T20 League being played at Rajkot on Monday. Karnataka captain Veda Krishnamurthy won the toss and opted to bat. Nandini Sharma bagged two dismissals, while Kashvee Gautam and Priyanka Guleria had one each to their name. Amanjot was the top-scorer with 19 runs. Chandigarh will play their second match against Delhi on Tuesday.
