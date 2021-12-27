Mohali DC urges kin of Covid victims to avail ex-gratia grant

Families of Mohali residents who lost their lives to Covid in should apply for ex-gratia grant of Rs. 50,000 at the SDM office concerned, deputy commissioner Isha Kalia said on Monday.

The DC said that the affected families can submit their representations at the office of the sub-divisional magistrate concerned at the earliest, as per the prescribed proforma, to get the financial assistance. She said that so far, about 400 applications have been received, out of which about 200 have received the financial assistance. She said that the form of representation and the list of attached documents is available at these offices.

Kalia said that any objection or difficulty regarding the receipt of ex-gratia grant can be taken up with the district- level grievance redressal committee.

As per the directions issued by the National Disaster Management Authority, government of India, on the directions of Supreme Court of India, an ex-gratia grant of Rs. 50,000 is being given to the family members of those who have lost their lives to Covid.