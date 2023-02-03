Mohali DC visits Dera Bassi to review welfare schemes

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain on Thursday visited Sarsini in Dera Bassi to review welfare schemes such as development of parks and solid waste management. She also interacted with the heads of more than 30 villages. Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta and ADC (development) Avneet Kaur besides Manjeet Sidhu, OSD to Punjab CM, and Narender Shergill, Milkfed chairperson, were among others present.

22-yr-old held for snatching mobile phone

A 22-year-old youth was arrested for snatching a man’s mobile phone at the Sector 19/27 dividing road on January 30. The accused, Abhishek, a resident of Burail village, was apprehended on the complaint of the victim, Mohd Manjar of Sector 45. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the IPC was registered against him at the Sector-19 police station.

Restaurant workers’ body holds protest

Members of the Chandigarh Bar and Restaurant Association carried out a protest march against the UT administration on Madhya Marg in Sector 26 on Thursday. Association’s chief Rajeev Dhawan said they are demanding that notification of change in by-laws be issued like in other sectors, including permission to cover the rear courtyards. Office-bearers of the association said they have been pleading with the administration for their demands for almost nine years.

Meditators from foreign to perform at Tagore Theatre today

Over 40 foreigners who follow Sahajayoga, a unique method of meditation, would perform a cultural programme at the Tagore Theatre in Sector 18 from 5.30pm on Friday and at Aravali International School, DLF Enclave, Amravati, Panchkula, at 4pm on Saturday. The programmes are part of 100th birth anniversary celebrations of late Nirmala Devi, founder of the movement, being held across the country and world.

Mohali school athletes shine

Students of Narayana e-Techno School, Mohali, participated in the 13th National Tang Soo Do Championship in Haryana’s Sonepat recently. It was organised by the National Tang Soo Do Federation of India, affiliated with the Global Tang Soo Do Federation. Ratul Singla, Rijul Singla, and Jashandeep Singh, got gold medals, while Ansh Tiwari got a bronze medal at the subdivisional level.

Ranji: Punjab take upper hand against Saurashtra

Led by Mandeep Singh’s knock of 91 and Anmol Malhotra’s 41 in their first innings, Punjab grabbed 128-run lead against Saurashtra on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal tie being played in Rajkot. In reply to Saurashtra’s first innings total of 303, Punjab made 431. Batting second, Saurashtra were 138/4 in their second innings. Punjab left-arm spinner Vinay Choudhary bowled well to take three wickets. With six wickets in hand, the hosts have taken a slender lead of 10 runs.

CK Nayudu Trophy: Paras, Neel lead Chandigarh to win

Left-arm spinner Paras and right-arm medium pacer Neel helped Chandigarh log an emphatic 10-wicket win over hosts Chhattisgarh in a Col CK Nayudu Trophy match played at Bhilai. Chattisgarh were bundled out for 213 against the visitors’ lead of 212 and gave a target of just two runs. UT boys surpassed the target in the very first over to manage their second win from the five matches in the tournament so far.

AICTE holds interactive session at PEC

An interactive session on PM’s special scholarship scheme was on Thursday held for students from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, by All India Council for Technical Education. AICTE TG Sitharam chairman was the chief guest of the session, which was also attended by PEC director Baldev Setia.

School students visit PEC

Thirty-six students of GSSS, Mauli Jagran (V), visited PEC’s Siemens centre and semiconductor lab. The students also interacted with computer science department faculty regarding latest technologies and IT trends. The visit was coordinated by the office of career development and guidance centre.

PU’s rose fest to begin on February 24

Two-day 12th PU rose festival will begin on February 24. The festival will have a judgement of flower competition on the first day and rangoli and painting contests on the second day. On the third day, contest for rose prince and princess will be held.

National symposium on intellectual property held

PU’s DPIIT- IPR chair, in collaboration with DST-CPR, organised a national symposium on ‘Role of Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer in Academic Sector’. The programme aimed to bring experts, members of academia and key stakeholders on a common platform.