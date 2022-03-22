Mohali | Delhi man booked for raping 35-year-old woman
Police have booked a Delhi resident for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman and threatening to circulate her private pictures on the internet.
The accused has been identified as Tarun Mahajan. In her complaint to the police, the woman, who hails from Shakarpur, Delhi, said she met the accused in 2018 while they both lived in Phase 9, Mohali.
She alleged that the accused had proposed her for marriage. But he drugged her by serving her a sedative-laced drink and raped her. He even took her photographs in his mobile phone.
Later, he returned to Delhi. Refusing to marry her, he threatened to upload her private photographs on the internet if she took any step against him.
Acting on her complaint, police have booked the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-8 police station. Efforts are underway to nab him.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics