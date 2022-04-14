Mohali deputy commissioner interacts with media, assures corruption-free administration

Newly appointed deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Wednesday said the administration was working to provide responsible and accountable governance to people.

In his first media interaction since taking charge last week, Talwar said the administration was trying to ensure that people get due respect in government offices and benefits of public services within a stipulated timeframe.

“Every effort will be made to ensure a transparent and corruption-free administration,” he said, while addressing the mediapersons at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76.

Talwar said after assuming office, he made surprise checks at public service centres, such as Suvidha Centres, Fard Kendra, RTA and Tehsil Complex, and listened to problems of people visiting these centres.

Taking immediate action, he said, the working hours of Suvidha Centres had been increased and more counters for providing services had been set up.

“I have instructed the authorities not to take more than 15 to 20 minutes to provide certain services after the token is generated,” he said.

After a series of meetings with all officers of various branches, the progress of ongoing projects and services were reviewed, and officers had been directed to settle the backlog of cases within a month. In addition, the authorities had been directed to provide people the benefits of government services at their doorsteps as far as possible, the official said.

The deputy commissioner added that another objective of the administration will be to create a conducive working environment for industrial enterprises by understanding their difficulties, thereby creating more employment opportunities. “At the same time, we intend to deal with illegal constructions and fraudulent builders with an iron hand,” he said.