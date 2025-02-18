Mohali deputy mayor urges CM Mann to reconsider housing policy favouring builders, seeks revision

Municipal corporation deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has alleged that the Punjab government’s new housing policy benefits builders instead of the public. Municipal corporation deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has alleged that the Punjab government’s new housing policy benefits builders instead of the public. (HT File)

Bedi wrote a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and housing minister Hardeep Singh Mundian urging the government to reconsider certain provisions of the policy.

One of the major points of contention is the government’s recent decision to allow builders to sell 5% of land that was previously required to be reserved for economically weaker section (EWS) housing within mega townships. Instead of utilising this land for affordable housing within the same developments, the policy now allows for its sale at separate locations.

Bedi opposed this move and argued that EWS homes should be constructed within the original mega townships as was initially planned. “If land in Mohali was allocated for EWS housing, homes should be built on that very land, not in other locations,” he said.

Bedi also criticised the government’s decision to offer interest waivers and relief on external development charges (EDC) for builders, questioning why similar benefits are not extended to the public.

He highlighted the issue of builders collecting high EDC amounts from homebuyers but often failing to deposit them with GMADA (Greater Mohali Area Development Authority). Bedi suggested that GMADA should directly collect EDC from buyers to ensure that funds are used appropriately and not misused by builders.

The deputy mayor warned that the sale of 5% of the land designated for EWS housing to builders would result in a reduction of affordable housing options. “This will push the economically weaker sections further away from city centres, limiting their access to essential services and infrastructure,” Bedi said.

Bedi urged the government to reverse its decision, insisting that EWS homes should be built on the originally designated land within mega townships and that relief should be provided to those who have already paid EDC charges.