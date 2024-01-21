Mohali: Duo riding bike amid fog killed in hit-and-run

In yet another fog-related accident in Mohali, two motorcycle-borne youths were killed in a hit-and-run mishap on the Kharar-Kurali highway in Khanpur on Thursday night. Complainant Harshit Sharma, a flatmate of Neeraj, who is also pursuing engineering, told Mohali police that despite their insistence, Shubham refused to spend the night at their flat, citing that he had to reach college on time the next morning. (Getty image)

The deceased, Shubham Chandel, 22, of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh (HP), and Neeraj, 21, also from HP, studied engineering at a private college in Kharar, said police.

They said on Thursday evening, Shubham, along with his friends, had visited Neeraj’s flat in Kharar.

Complainant Harshit Sharma, a flatmate of Neeraj, who is also pursuing engineering, told police that despite their insistence, Shubham refused to spend the night at their flat, citing that he had to reach college on time the next morning.

As such, they all left the flat around 11 pm. Shubham was riding his Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle with Neeraj sitting pillion, while he was following them in his car, said Harshit. Neeraj was to return with him after getting fuel for his car from Dau Majra fuel station.

The complainant added that when they all reached near a vulnerable turn near Amayra City Centre in Khanpur, a car overtook his vehicle at high speed and hit Shubham’s motorcycle, before fleeing the spot.

As Neeraj and Shubham fell on the road, they sustained multiple serious injuries, including those on head. They were rushed to the Kharar civil hospital, but doctors referred them to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, citing their serious condition. However, they succumbed to their injuries.

“Our teams are trying to recover CCTV footage from the accident spot, but heavy fog led to poor visibility. The bodies of the victims were handed over to their families after autopsy at GMCH,” a cop said.

Kharar City police booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving ), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code.

On January 14, a 28-year-old man walking to work at night amid dense fog was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Bhagwanpur village, Dera Bassi. A week before, on January 6, a 24-year-old man had died after his scooter rammed into another amid dense fog near Bhushan Factory in Dera Bassi.