Mohali emerging as safe haven for gangsters due to govt failure: Punjab BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged that Mohali has turned into a safe haven for gangsters due to the failure of the Punjab government to effectively control crime and strengthen policing in the district. Addressing a press conference, BJP state vice president, Subhash Sharma said that a growing number of crimes across Punjab could be traced back to Mohali. (HT Photo for representation)

Addressing a press conference, BJP state vice president, Subhash Sharma said that a growing number of crimes across Punjab could be traced back to Mohali, highlighting what he described as the “deteriorating law and order situation”. He was accompanied by BJP Mohali president Sanjeev Vashisht, senior leader Ranjit Singh Gill, and district media in-charge Chandrashekhar.

Sharma cited the recent daylight murder of a youth outside the Mohali SSP office as evidence of how emboldened criminals and gangsters have become. “Such incidents show that criminals are openly challenging the Punjab government and the police,” he said, adding that the state’s much-publicised anti-gangster drive, ‘Mission Prahar’, has failed to deter criminal activity.

Highlighting manpower shortages, Sanjeev Vashisht said Mohali’s population has grown to nearly 20 lakh, while the police strength has reportedly fallen to less than 1,000 personnel. He pointed out that in 2002, when the population was around 5–7 lakh, the district had nearly 3,500 police personnel. “Today, due to acute staff shortages, it often takes 24 to 48 hours just to record a complainant’s statement,” he alleged.

Sharma further accused the Aam Aadmi Party of neglecting Punjab while focusing on party expansion. He also expressed concern over rising cases of extortion, claiming that even small traders and property buyers are being targeted. He urged the CM to prioritise law and order, warning that growing insecurity is causing widespread fear among residents.