Mohali: Eye on petty crimes, DGP leads search op in Balongi

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav led cops in carrying out a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) for a safe neighbourhood in Balongi of Mohali district on Wednesday. Aimed at pre-empting street crimes, such as snatching, eve-teasing and theft, the operation was carried out simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state. Special DGP/ADGP/IGP/DIG rank officers from Punjab Police headquarters were deputed in each police district to supervise the operation that was conducted from 11am to 3pm. DGP Gaurav Yadav (right), along with other officials, interacting with a resident in Balongi, Mohali, on Wednesday.

In Balongi, DGP Yadav was accompanied by DIG (Ropar range) Nilambari Jagdale and Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek where he interacted with residents and shopkeepers. The police force checked the area. The DGP said the operation was aimed at infusing fear among anti-social elements and instilling a sense of security among the people.

According to the DGP, the ‘CASO for Safe Neighbourhood’ initiative involves a multi-faceted approach under which crime data is analysed at various levels to study patterns, identify hotspots and understand criminal profiles, which further help to act strategically and avert petty crimes.

Senior police officers have been asked to engage village defence committees, resident welfare associations (RWAs), educational institutions, and market associations to gather feedback and concerns, he added. To deter criminals, police presence would be increased through checkpoints, foot patrolling and PCR vehicle patrols at identified hotspots, he said.

Additionally, CCTV surveillance is being bolstered through collaborations with local bodies department and local stakeholders, including RWAs, market associations, institutions and homeowners.

In Phase 11 of Mohali, the DGP talked to representatives from various resident welfare associations. Residents voiced concerns over various issues, such as shortage of police personnel in Mohali, lack of outreach by station house officers (SHOs), traffic congestion, insufficient CCTV camera surveillance, tenant verification, rise in petty crimes, heavy vehicles plying in city limits and encroachments by vendors. DGP Yadav assured the residents that their concerns would be addressed promptly.

He announced several measures, such as increase in police personnel allocation by 200 in Mohali and reinvigoration of the beat system in coordination with chowkidars and security guards. He also directed the SSP to carry out crime mapping to identify crime hotspots and points of drug sale in the district.

The DGP later made a surprise visit at the Phase 11 police station to examine the infrastructure. The commissioners of police and the senior superintendents of police were directed to mobilise maximum force to carry out the operation across the state.