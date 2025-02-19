Mohali: Family of 94-year-old man donate his body to PGIMER

In a noble gesture, the family of a 94-year-old Dera Bassi resident, who died on Monday, donated his body to the department of anatomy of PGIMER, Chandigarh, for medical research and education. Narendra Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Dera Bassi, had passed away on Monday. (HT)

The body of Narendra Kumar Tiwari was gracefully donated by his daughters Sunita Bhargava, Sushma, Suvarsha and Sucheta, and sons-in-law Col AK Tinjani, Rajiv Malhotra and Neeraj Peter.

The department expressed its gratitude to the family members. For body donation, PGIMER helpline numbers are 0172-275-5201 (available during office hours) and 9660-030-095 (available 24/7).