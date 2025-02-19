Mohali: Family of 94-year-old man donate his body to PGIMER
Feb 19, 2025 06:18 AM IST
In a noble gesture, the family of a 94-year-old Dera Bassi resident, who died on Monday, donated his body to the department of anatomy of PGIMER, Chandigarh, for medical research and education.
The body of Narendra Kumar Tiwari was gracefully donated by his daughters Sunita Bhargava, Sushma, Suvarsha and Sucheta, and sons-in-law Col AK Tinjani, Rajiv Malhotra and Neeraj Peter.
The department expressed its gratitude to the family members. For body donation, PGIMER helpline numbers are 0172-275-5201 (available during office hours) and 9660-030-095 (available 24/7).
