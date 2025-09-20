Mohali: Father-in-law of ex-AIG’s daughter booked for using fake doc for job

The police have registered a case against Amir Singh, father-in-law of former Punjab police AIG Malvinder Singh Sidhu’s daughter, for allegedly securing a government job using a fake caste certificate. Amir, a resident of Phase 10, Mohali, had obtained employment in the Punjab Police Housing Corporation in 1995 on the basis of a forged document. He has since retired. The fresh FIR against Amir Singh comes at a time when Mohali has seen continuing protests demanding strict action against those who used forged caste certificates to enter government service. (HT Photo for representation)

The FIR, registered at Phase-11 police station, invokes Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The action was taken on the directions of the Punjab government’s reservation cell, which has been examining multiple complaints about the misuse of fake caste certificates in government jobs.

Departmental scrutiny revealed that Amir Singh, also known as Karnail Singh, had procured the fraudulent certificate in January 1995. His son, Harpreet Singh, allegedly obtained a similar certificate in April 2002. Harpreet, an IRS officer, was the son-in-law of Malvinder Singh Sidhu.

In August last year, Sidhu shot Harpreet dead inside a Chandigarh court during divorce proceedings, a case that shocked Punjab. Sources said Sidhu had long accused his son-in-law and Amir Singh of obtaining jobs through fake caste certificates and of misusing their positions to influence cases against him.

Sidhu himself is currently lodged in a Chandigarh jail in connection with Harpreet’s murder.

The fresh FIR against Amir Singh comes at a time when Mohali has seen continuing protests demanding strict action against those who used forged caste certificates to enter government service. Police officials said no arrests have been made in the case so far, and further investigation is underway.