Mohali: FIR against immigration consultancy firm for duping 23 of 55 lakh

The Mohali police have registered a case against an immigration firm — Migrant Expert Solution, Sector 67 —for defrauding 23 people from Karnataka of ₹55 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. As per the complainant from Karnataka, the agents accepted the money and issued them fake offer letters and visas. (iStock)

As per police, the company floated four to five other fake companies and advertised at the national level to lure people from remote areas.

Dore Nayak, one of the victims from Karnataka, in his complaint, told police that he submitted files of 23 individuals from his village to the agents. However, the agents handed over fake offer letters and visas. When the fraud came to light, the victims confronted the company. The agents initially agreed to refund money and issue cheques, but the cheques bounced.

He further alleged that despite submitting a complaint to the police, no action was taken so far. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), City 2, Harsimran Singh Bal said, “We have registered a case against the firm based on the complaint filed by Nayak. However, he will also be questioned, as he came to get visas for 23 people and was supposed to receive a commission.”