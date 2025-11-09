Mohali: Four held for robbing at gunpoint

The Balongi police have arrested four men for allegedly robbing a private firm employee of his smartphone at gun and knife point near Chhapar Chiri in the early hours of November 1. As he slowed down, they allegedly threw him off the bike, assaulted him, and threatened him with a weapon (Representational Image)

The victim, Aniket Chhabra, was returning to his village around 3:55 am on his friend’s motorcycle when he saw three men standing by the roadside. As he slowed down, they allegedly threw him off the bike, assaulted him, and threatened him with a weapon before fleeing with his iPhone 12. Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Haryana; Vinod Kumar, from Kaithal; Anmol Deep, of Balongi; and Amrinder Singh, a resident of Sector 50, Chandigarh.

According to DSP Karan Sandhu, the accused had previously worked as helpers on film shooting sets, and two of them already have criminal cases registered against them. A case has been registered under Sections 126(2), 351(2), 310(2) (related to dacoity) and 309(1) of the BNS, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act. During the operation, the police team led by ASI Lakhbir Singh recovered one country-made pistol and the motorcycle used in the crime. SHO Kulwant Singh said the accused were traced through technical surveillance and local intelligence after the incident was reported.