Mohali: Four let off in 2018 murder case due to ‘lack of evidence’

The court of the additional district and sessions judge in Mohali has acquitted four accused, including a woman, in the 2018 Aditya Kumar murder case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges. Defense counsel Amarjit Singh Longia said the verdict was based purely on merit, adding that the prosecution’s case was riddled with inconsistencies and lacked corroboration. (HT Photo for representation)

Those acquitted are Amritpal Singh, alias Sukha Kahlon of Amritsar, Lakhbir Singh, alias Lucky and Rohit Kaura of Jalandhar, and Ravinder Kaur, alias Chhinder Pal of Rajpura. The court, after hearing arguments from both sides, ordered their release, observing that the evidence was insufficient to establish their guilt.

According to the charge sheet, complainant Anil Kumar, father of the deceased, had stated that his son Aditya came into contact with the accused in Zirakpur. They were allegedly running an immigration office on the Ambala–Chandigarh highway, offering to send people abroad for jobs. Believing them, Aditya began training with them and paid ₹80,000 in two installments. The complainant alleges that Aditya was told that he was being prepared for a job at Delhi Airport.

On June 21, 2018, Aditya last spoke to his father before his phone was switched off. During the investigation, police claimed that accused Lakhbir confessed that Aditya had come to demand his money back and was killed following an altercation. His body was allegedly dumped in a drain, while the vehicle used was abandoned near the forest area behind the Chhatbir Zoo.

Police had booked the four under sections 302, 365, 201, 216, and 120-B of the IPC. However, with the prosecution unable to substantiate the charges, the court acquitted all four.