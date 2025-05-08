Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Fruit vendor robbed by men in SUV

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 08, 2025 08:50 AM IST

The victim has been identified as Varinder Kumar of Jujhar Nagar in Mohali. He was en route to the vegetable market in Sector 26 when the incident happened.

A 48-year-old fruit vendor from Mohali was allegedly attacked and robbed by a group of unidentified men travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio near the Sector 37/38/40/41 chowk on Tuesday.

Complainant told the police that around 3.30 am, while he was on his way to Sector 26 on his Activa, a black Scorpio bearing Punjab registration number started following him. (HT File)
Complainant told the police that around 3.30 am, while he was on his way to Sector 26 on his Activa, a black Scorpio bearing Punjab registration number started following him. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Varinder Kumar of Jujhar Nagar in Mohali. He was en route to the vegetable market in Sector 26 when the incident happened.

In his complaint, the victim told the police that around 3.30 am, while he was on his way to Sector 26 on his Activa, a black Scorpio bearing Punjab registration number started following him.

According to his statement to the police, once he reached the Chowk, the SUV overtook and blocked his way. Two young men stepped out of the vehicle, one reportedly armed with a stick. They demanded money and, upon resistance, began assaulting him with sticks and slaps, he added, and forcibly snatched Kumar’s mobile phone from his pocket and his wallet containing 2,000, his Aadhaar card and other personal documents.

After which they fled the scene. Kumar has confirmed that he would be able to identify the culprits if presented to him.

A case under Section 309 of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita was registered. Hunt is on to nab the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Fruit vendor robbed by men in SUV
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On