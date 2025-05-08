Mohali: Fruit vendor robbed by men in SUV

A 48-year-old fruit vendor from Mohali was allegedly attacked and robbed by a group of unidentified men travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio near the Sector 37/38/40/41 chowk on Tuesday. Complainant told the police that around 3.30 am, while he was on his way to Sector 26 on his Activa, a black Scorpio bearing Punjab registration number started following him. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Varinder Kumar of Jujhar Nagar in Mohali. He was en route to the vegetable market in Sector 26 when the incident happened.

In his complaint, the victim told the police that around 3.30 am, while he was on his way to Sector 26 on his Activa, a black Scorpio bearing Punjab registration number started following him.

According to his statement to the police, once he reached the Chowk, the SUV overtook and blocked his way. Two young men stepped out of the vehicle, one reportedly armed with a stick. They demanded money and, upon resistance, began assaulting him with sticks and slaps, he added, and forcibly snatched Kumar’s mobile phone from his pocket and his wallet containing ₹2,000, his Aadhaar card and other personal documents.

After which they fled the scene. Kumar has confirmed that he would be able to identify the culprits if presented to him.

A case under Section 309 of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita was registered. Hunt is on to nab the accused.