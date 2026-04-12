Mohali: GMADA to roll out mechanical road sweeping in New Chandigarh from May 1

In a major push to modernise urban sanitation, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has decided to introduce mechanical road sweeping across New Chandigarh from May 1, 2026. The project, estimated at ₹4 crore, will run for 11 months until March 31, 2027. As part of the plan, around 120 km of roads—including both internal streets and main stretches—will be cleaned six days a week. (HT Photo)

Under the initiative, both arterial and internal roads will be cleaned using mechanised sweepers across key sectors, including Eco City-1 and 2, Medicity, the 200-foot-wide HR-2 road, IAS/PCS Society road, and the HR-3 and PR-4 corridors.

Officials said that until now, road cleaning in these areas was carried out manually. For the first time, GMADA has opted for machine-based sweeping on the lines of civic bodies, aiming to improve efficiency, reduce dust levels, and optimise time and resources.

Residents welcomed the move, noting that the authority has taken a long-awaited step to address sanitation concerns in New Chandigarh, where complaints over poor cleanliness had persisted for years.

The introduction of mechanical sweeping is expected to significantly enhance the pace and effectiveness of road cleaning. The technology will help control dust accumulation—thereby reducing pollution levels—and ensure regular removal of roadside waste, leading to improved overall cleanliness.

As part of the plan, around 120 km of roads—including both internal streets and main stretches—will be cleaned six days a week, ensuring consistent and comprehensive sanitation coverage across the city.

Divisional Engineer Khushpreet Singh of GMADA said that the tender for mechanical sweeping has already been floated. He added that regular mechanised cleaning will not only improve sanitation standards but also help in controlling pollution levels in the city.