Mohali greenfield alignment project: NHAI smells rat in ₹263-crore jump in land acquisition cost
In a significant development in the Greenfield Alignment project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, questioning and seeking a probe into the ₹263-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali.
The road will further connect to the 32-km stretch till Kurali. Once complete, the corridor will help ease traffic in Chandigarh and Zirakpur by serving as an alternative route for those heading from Delhi towards Himachal Pradesh, and J&K.
According to NHAI’s plea in the high court, the then land acquisition officer (LAO)-cum-district revenue officer (DRO), Mohali, Gurjinder Singh Benipal, in May-July 2021, had assessed the land acquisition cost for the 30-km stretch at ₹922 crore, which was objected to by the NHAI, as higher than the market rates, which should not be more than ₹700 crore.
NHAI submitted that Benipal was transferred to Moga on October 28, 2021, and the very next day, on October 29, a meeting was held with the NHAI officials, Punjab chief secretary, Mohali deputy commissioner and the new DRO in attendance.
At the meeting, it was informed that the award will be finalised by November 15, 2021.
However, on the same day, through an e-mail, NHAI was informed that the land acquisition cost had already been finalised on September 30, 2021, as ₹1,185 crore. The authority’s counsel, senior advocate Chetan Mittal, told the court that the anomaly was raised with the Punjab chief secretary, but no action had been taken.
Posting the matter for May 11, the high court bench of justice Ritu Bahri and justice MI Mehta asked the Punjab state counsel to inform the court about action taken by the chief secretary.
Notably, NHAI has already given a nod for a four-fold hike in the land acquisition compensation for the 32-km stretch between Mohali and Kurali.
The notification for acquisition of land for the 30-km stretch between Ambala and Mohali was issued in December 2020. The six-lane project is being constructed under the central government’s Bharatmala Pariyojna..
-
Amandeep Bansal is new GMADA chief administrator
A 2016-batch IAS officer, Amandeep Bansal, has been appointed as the new chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Bansal has replaced 2009-batch IAS officer Vipul Ujwal, who has been transferred as special secretary, water supply and sanitation, Punjab. Prior to this, Bansal was holding the charge of additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and has also served as additional secretary, home affairs and justice, Punjab. He is likely to assume office on Thursday.
-
Biker, disabled beggar killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali
A 29-year-old motorcyclist and an unidentified beggar were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali. Investigating officer Baljinder Singh said a resident of Phase 11, Vivek Sharma was on his way to work in Sector 83 around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. When Sharma reached Sector 82, a speeding Tata Indigo hit his motorcycle from behind. A seriously injured Sharma was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, where doctors declared him brought dead.
-
Chandigarh records 6.2 mm rain after a dry spell of 67 days
City residents' long wait for a decent rain spell ended on Wednesday with 6.2 mm rain, which caused the mercury to drop by 3.4 degrees, providing respite from the scorching heat. Due to the change in weather, the maximum temperature dipped from 36.7C on Tuesday to 33.3C on Wednesday, 4.1 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also went down from 29.5C to 26.3C, but was 4.8 notches above normal.
-
Scribe attacked, robbed of phone, wallet in Zirakpur
A 56-year-old journalist, working for a vernacular newspaper, was brutally assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of The victim, Alok Verma, a resident of Amolak Enclave, Zirakpur's mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur in the wee hours of Wednesday. He is under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he received 26 stitches on the head. According to his wife, Sakshi Verma, Alok is posted in the Panchkula office of Amar Ujala newspaper.
-
Chandigarh’s policy pangs: Endless wait for concrete tenancy reforms continues
In a city where nearly half of the population lives in rented accommodations, which is almost double the national average for urban areas, the Chandigarh administration has failed to put in place an up-to-date and city-centric Tenancy Act. The slow-grinding policy formulation machinery of the UT administration, which started the process for an updated Tenancy Act nearly seven years ago, has yet to effect the reforms.
