Greenfield Project: NHAI approves four-fold increase in compensation for landowners
Work on the much-awaited Greenfield Project, aimed at decongesting the Airport Road in Mohali, is finally expected to begin within a month as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has approved four-fold increase in the compensation amount for landowners. The project had been put on hold for nearly eight months as landowners were protesting against the rates being offered for their land.
While earlier, the NHAI was to pay between ₹24 lakh and ₹4.12 crore per acre, depending on the location, now they have approved compensation of ₹1 crore and ₹1.09 crore per acre to those who were to get ₹24 lakh per acre.
Mohali district revenue officer (DRO) Gurdev Singh said, “NHAI has approved revised rates for compensation and we have got a letter in this regard. In villages where the compensation rate was around ₹24 lakh per acre, the administration has revised the rate to more than a crore.”
A senior NHAI official, privy to the development, said, “Now since the rates have been revised, we want all landowners to come forward and take their compensation which is already lying with the department. Once the money is disbursed, we will start the work on the project within a month’s time.”
NHAI had released ₹450 crore to acquire 450 acres in 28 villages and the district revenue officer has already disbursed ₹80 crore compensation to farmers of around 10 villages. Out of total 28 villages, 21 are from Kharar tehsil, while 6 village are from Mohali tehsil.
₹700 crore project
NHAI had come up with the Greenfield Project after scrapping the 40-km Kharar-Banur-Tepla road project in July 2019, owing to its high cost. The 32-kilometre road, from IT Chowk (PR-7) near Chandigarh International Airport to Kurali-Chandigarh road, is being constructed at a cost of ₹700 crore. Once complete, it will help ease traffic in Chandigarh and Zirakpur by serving as an alternative route for those from Delhi heading towards Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.
With the project on hold since September last year, Member of Parliament Manish Tewari had recently taken up the matter with Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari and urged him to expedite the project as it will help in decongesting the traffic of Mohali. The greenfield road is built in an area that has never been developed.
Only 40,000 have received Covid vaccine’s booster shot in Chandigarh so far
Despite Covid infection count recording a gradual increase, raising the possibility of a fourth wave, not many adults have come forward to take the booster dose of the vaccine. So far, a lowly 40,792 adults across all categories of the eligible 1.87 lakh have taken the precautionary dose, which is the third shot overall. The booster shot can only be administered nine months after the second.
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest 2 terrorist aides with heroin in Baramulla
Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Indian army busted an inter-district narco terror module and arrested two terrorist associates with heroin worth ₹1.5 crore and arms and ammunition in the Baramulla district. In another incident, the security forces also nabbed an associate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front while he was trying to flee from a checkpoint in Rabitar village of Pulwama district.
People throng mosques, shrines in Kashmir amid rain to celebrate Eid
In Kashmir, Eid was celebrated with fervour and gaiety as the biggest congregation was held at the Hazratbal Dargah. However, the authorities didn't allow Eid prayers at the city's grand mosque, Jamia Masjid in the old city. Two former chief ministers and NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah offered prayers at the Hazratbal Mosque. Despite rains, thousands of people attended the Eid prayers at Hazratbal Dargah. Additional forces were deployed around the mosque.
300gm heroin seizure in: HC hands over probe to Bureau of Investigation
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has handed over the probe into a drugs seizure FIR registered by the Amritsar police to Bureau of Investigation (BoI), Punjab. The high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl acted on the plea of wives of both the accused, Varinder Singh, alias Goldy, and Harpreet Singh, who had sought transfer of the case to some independent agency claiming that the duo had been falsely implicated in the case.
Indian-Americans furious over US state’s citation on ‘Sikh independence’
Indian-Americans have expressed outrage over a citation issued by the general assembly of the US state of Connecticut recognising an anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”. In the “official citation” dated April 29, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated the pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”.
