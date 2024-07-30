Mohali gruesome murder: UP native held for killing sister-in-law

Two days after a 21-year-old woman was shot dead by her brother-in-law after she confronted him for harassing her at her rented accommodation in Sector 86, Sohana police arrested the main accused and recovered the country-made pistol used in the crime. The accused, nabbed from Sohana area, is a native of UP and works as a daily wager. (iStock)

According to officials familiar with the matter, the accused had an illicit relationship with the victim. The both got into an argument, following which the victim refused to continue her relationship with him. Furious with her decision, the accused murdered her by firing the country-made weapon at her.

Meanwhile Sohana police on Sunday the victim’s mother-in-law and another relative for criminal conspiracy. Both are UP natives.

The victim’s husband who works as a labourer, told police that he married her in 2017 and has three children.

While he was away for work, his younger sister, who also lives with them, called him at 8 pm informing that the victim was bleeding profusely, he told police.

He further added that when he reached near his house, the house-owner told him that he heard a gunshot being fired inside the house and saw his cousin, rushing out of the house and fleeing on his bike.

The complainant said when he entered the house, he saw his wife lying in a pool of blood.

His mother and the relative were cleaning the floor with clothes.

“Initially, my mother and uncle told me that my wife died due to an explosion in a battery placed inside my house. My cousin killed my wife on my mother’s directions as she had strained relations with my wife,” the complainant said in his complaint to the police.

All three accused will be produced before a court on Tuesday following which police will seek their remand.

The trio was booked under Sections 103 (1) (murder), and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under Sections 25 of the Arms Act at the Sohana police station.