Mohali: Heaps of garbage at Phase-5 vegetable market poses threat to public health

The district’s deputy mayor conducted an inspection of the Phase-5 vegetable market here on Tuesday, the situation as stated poses a serious threat to public health. The local vendors are compelled to collect money from their own pockets to arrange a JCB machine to clear the garbage before setting up the market. (HT File)

“The condition of the weekly vegetable market has deteriorated badly, where people are forced to shop amid filth and foul smell instead of buying fresh vegetables,” said Kuljit Singh Bedi after the inspection.

He stated that large heaps of garbage have accumulated right next to the market, where dry and wet waste has piled up into massive mounds. The foul smell rising from these heaps is not only troubling customers but also forcing vegetable vendors to work for long hours in unhygienic conditions.

Bedi said that local vendors are compelled to collect money from their own pockets to arrange a JCB machine to clear the garbage before setting up the market.

He further warned that if anyone throws a lit cigarette or bidi into the garbage, it could lead to a major fire, resulting in significant loss of life and property. In such a situation, the question of accountability remains critical.

He also mentioned that he had recently visited Phase-11, where huge piles of garbage were found at the RMC point. He pointed out that the heaps had grown so high that they had reached up to the railway line, which is a matter of serious concern.

Bedi urged the government to immediately develop a proper dumping ground for Mohali to ensure a permanent and long-term solution to the city’s garbage problem.