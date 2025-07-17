Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali: Homi Bhabha hospital begins DNA testing for advanced cancer diagnosis

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 09:50 am IST

The department of oncopathology at the hospital will now use NGS technology to analyse genetic mutations in cancer patients, enabling doctors to personalise treatment based on individual tumour profiles

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) in New Chandigarh has started in-house DNA and RNA-based Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), marking a major upgrade in cancer diagnostic services in the region.

Hospital director Dr Ashish Gulia said that only a few hospitals in this region currently offer such testing. (HT file)
Hospital director Dr Ashish Gulia said that only a few hospitals in this region currently offer such testing. (HT file)

The department of oncopathology at the hospital will now use NGS technology to analyse genetic mutations in cancer patients, enabling doctors to personalise treatment based on individual tumour profiles. The facility is available for both solid tumours and blood cancers.

Officials said that until now, samples for this test had to be sent to laboratories in Mumbai. The new facility will reduce diagnostic time significantly and allow quicker initiation of targeted treatments. “NGS is a molecular diagnostic method that allows detailed analysis of DNA and RNA to identify genetic drivers of cancer. It also helps detect hereditary cancer syndromes and monitor disease progression,” they added.

Hospital director Dr Ashish Gulia said that only a few hospitals in this region currently offer such testing. He explained that cancer treatment has evolved from broad chemotherapy protocols to targeted therapies that depend on genetic profiling.

Dr Sankalp Sancheti, head of the oncopathology department, noted the test’s complexity and emphasised that the development of the facility was a team effort.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Homi Bhabha hospital begins DNA testing for advanced cancer diagnosis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On