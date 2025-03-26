Mohali hospital co-owner booked for theft

Mohali police, on Monday, booked the co-owner of Cheema Hospital, Phase 4, for stealing parts of a CT scan machine in November last year. Mohali police booked co-owner Sunil Kumar Aggarwal, along with his wife and son, who are residents of Chandigarh, following a complaint filed by Aggarwal’s partner, Anusandeep Burmi, on March 22. (HT Photo)

Burmi told police that the accused, in November 2024, had dismantled the CT scan machine and sent its parts, worth multiple lakhs, for repair. Aggarwal then allegedly installed another machine in the hospital without his consent, added Burmi.

Phase-1 police booked the accused under Sections 324(4) (mischief that causes damage between ₹20,000 and ₹1 lakh), 305 (theft committed in specific contexts like dwelling houses) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).