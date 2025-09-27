Chandigarh: Hospital to pay patient ₹28 lakh for bionic hand, ₹50 lakh as relief

Healing Hospital and Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Sector 34, has been directed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to pay ₹50 lakh compensation to a Mohali woman who developed gangrene in her hand and had to get it amputated after being admitted at the hospital with a gastrointestinal problem. The hospital has also been told to bear the cost of ₹28 lakh for the woman to get a bionic (prosthetic) hand for the amputated hand. The doctors allegedly abandoned the surgery and referred the case to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Gurmeet Kaur, 45, of Sector 69, Mohali, alleged that on November 25, 2020, she was admitted to the hospital with complaints of headache, vomiting, stomach-ache and backache and subsequently diagnosed with a gastrointestinal problem.

To give medication intravenously, a cannula was inserted in her left hand. Though there was minor improvement in gastro issue, on November 28, swelling and pain was reported in her left hand and the doctor told her that it was normal and would subside with time.

By night, however, the pain increased and the hand turned blue and numb. She was taken to the operation theatre where the doctors informed her that gangrene had developed and surgery was required urgently to avoid amputation of the arm. The doctors allegedly abandoned the surgery and referred the case to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The complainant and her family protested and objected to incomplete treatment and reference to PGIMER on a Sunday. She further alleged she was sent to PGIMER in an ambulance with an open wound, without stitches and proper dressing. On reaching the emergency ward of PGIMER, doctors there treated the patient by removing her finger nails and amputated four fingers.

Medical Authority, SAS Nagar, Punjab, assessed permanent disability of 85% (locomotor). Kaur alleged that being a homemaker and left-handed, she can no longer perform her basic tasks and became dependent on family and househelp, further unable to write and perform banking or public documentation due to permanent loss of fingers.

In their reply, the hospital alleged that the complaint has been filed to harass, malign and blackmail them and there is no negligence or deficiency in service on their part.

The complainant and her husband were informed about the seriousness of the condition of the patient and the risk of gangrene or amputation even after surgery. All steps were taken promptly and in accordance with standard medical protocols. The consent form for surgery was signed by the complainant herself. The hospital emphasised that there was no lapse in care and that all medical actions were timely taken, appropriate and in line with standard clinical practices.

The commission observed that the failure to remove the cannula despite swelling and pain led to the progression of compartment syndrome and gangrene. As the condition of the patient worsened under the hospital care and emergency measures were delayed, it not only amounted to deficiency in service but also medical negligence because the complainant had no problem in her hand when she was admitted. The burden of proof shifts to the hospital to prove that gangrene did not develop due to their deficiency and negligence which they failed to discharge.

Further, the fact the hospital did not charge for the ambulance or remaining bills indicates implied acknowledgement of fault. “..The complainant being left handed and a homemaker, has clearly lost functionally and suffered physical as well as mental trauma which needs to be adequately compensated..,” they further observed.

The counsel for the complainant placed on record a quotation with an estimated price of I-Digit Access Bionic Hand for ₹28.26 lakh which the commission ruled should be borne by the hospital. The commission directed the hospital to pay a lump-sum compensation of ₹50 lakh to the complainant.